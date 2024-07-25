Students to embark on initiative to make ecobrick from plastic waste 

Students of Purna Chetana School on the H.D. Kote Road in the city will embark on a mission to create ecobricks using waste plastic. The event will be held on July 28 and 1,500 environment-friendly ecobricks will be made using water bottles in two hours.

In addition, the students will also put seeds, distributed by the Forest Department, into 10,000 grow bags and will plant them. A release said the objective of the activities is to make Mysuru country’s cleanest city once again with increased awareness about keeping our city clean and green.

Darshan Raj, CEO of the school, explained that both the ecobricks and grow bag initiatives will be continued like a campaign in the coming days. “We are joining hands with neighbouring government schools to further expand the initiatives. It is the responsibility of every one to keep our environment plastic-free. We are trying to sensitise young students irrespective of their schools,” he said.

In the run-up to the event slated for July 28, nearly 550 students from the school fanned out across the market areas of Mysuru on July 23 and interacted with traders and consumers educating them on the hazards of single-use plastic. They created awareness about the ill-effects of single-use plastic, and collected water bottles and plastic waste from them.

Students from LKG to class 10, during their interaction with traders and consumers, discussed the challenges posed by single-use plastic to the entire humanity, including unscientific disposal of water bottles.