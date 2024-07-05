Students to build a miniature ‘smart village’ harnessing AI

In a bid to find answers to real-life problems faced in rural areas, 136 students of Purna Chetana Public School in the city will build a miniature model of a “smart village” and showcase solutions driven by Artificial Intelligence and robotics.

In all, 136 students of the school have been split into 68 teams of two members each and they will also vie for India Record certification and work from 6.30 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. on the school premises on Saturday, July 6, 2024, to complete the project.

B. Darshan Raj, member of the school’s executive management committee said one reason youth leave villages is the absence of modern facilities. In this era of smart technologies, the young generation struggles to stay back in villages which is adding to the pressure on cities, he added.

With the aim of finding a solution to this challenge, the students of the Purna Chetana Public School have worked on solutions to real-life problems that they obtained from the local villagers, and the solutions to the problems will l be showcased in the miniature model village, according to Mr. Darshan Raj.

The students will assemble 68 unique robotic models using coding, AI technology, etc., and their creations will include an array of functional robots such as an automatic pump for fields, garbage segregator, farm laser security, alcohol detector, voice-controlled lights, automatic railway gate, automatic street light, automatic fire detector, automatic trash can, farm monitoring, soil moisture auto pump, etc., said Mr. Darshan Raj.

He said going forward they want to scale up the model by establishing a life-size real village unit with smart solutions on the school campus so that the template could be harnessed for real-life solutions. The event on Saturday will be adjudicated by representatives from Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy.

