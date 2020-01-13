Students to be warned against protesting without permission

The University of Mysore will issue a warning to student bodies against holding protests and demonstrations on Manasagangotri campus without obtaining prior permission.

University Registrar Shivappa R. told The Hindu that the student bodies – University of Mysore Research Students Association and Dalit Students’ Association – had given an explanation to the notice served to them by the university.

“In their reply, they claimed that they were holding a protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently in New Delhi recently, and that they cannot be held responsible for the controversial placard on Kashmir that was held up during their demonstration,” he said.

The student bodies organising the protest have also said they had nothing to do with the former student, who had claimed responsibility for holding the placard.

Hence, the university has decided to warn students against holding any protest without obtaining prior permission from authorities. “They should not repeat it again. If they do, action will be taken as per law,” Mr. Shivappa added.

Meanwhile, representatives of student bodies organising the candlelight demonstration in Manasagangotri, who had received notices from the police, gave a statement at the Jayalakshmipuram police station on Saturday.

Sedition case

The police had booked a case of sedition against the student bodies organising the demonstration and issued notices to six of them, besides Nalini Balakumar, the woman, who had claimed responsibility for holding the controversial placard.