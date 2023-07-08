Students throng DFRL on Open Day to explore innovations

July 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Students thronged the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), a constituent lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India, on Saturday as it hosted an Open Day where its technologies developed over the last few years were showcased.

Established to meet the research and development needs in the area of food science and technology as well as to design and develop lightweight combat rations for Army, Air Force, Navy and paramilitary forces, the premier national institute exhibited its innovations as curious visitors went through the stalls to learn about the products that were exhibited for the public knowledge.

DFRL is a national premier institution in the fields of combat ration, and convenience food development, field amenable test kits, packaging materials for extreme environmental conditions and critical missions such as space food, supply chain management and Antarctica mission. Some of those innovations attracted the curiosity of the students and the public.

Vipin Kumar, Director, Directorate of Public Interface, DRDO HQ, inaugurated the exhibition and Vipin Gupta, Director (Admin), Office of DG (Life Sciences) was the guest of honour. DFRL Director Ajit Dutt Semwal accompanied the dignitaries and explained the products developed by the institute.

Being a Center of Excellence in food preservation, packaging, food specifications and food logistics, DFRL, with consistent efforts over the years, has developed process technologies, and novel packaging technologies for preservation of different food products with a shelf life of more than 12 months under ambient conditions, according to a note.

Many of the state-of-the-art technologies developed by the DFRL for preservation of food products and testing kits to check quality of food products and packaging materials are being used by the service forces regularly even in peacetime, according to the DFRL.

In the last nine years, many products of DFRL have been inducted into services and the technologies have been transferred to industries. “These products offer exceptional convenience to troops and consumers and are either ready-to-eat (RTE) or ready-to-constitute (RTC),” it said.

The RTE and RTC foods were on display. Some of the technologies developed in the last few years include meals ready-to-eat – terrain specific rations and meals ready-to-eat – platform specific MRE rations.

Other technologies include food packaging and delivery system for CBRN scenario; space food and logistics; biodegradable and compostable cutlery; biodegradable and compostable films; freeze dried products; ready-to-eat bars and nuts; ready-to-drink and ready-to-reconstitute juice and beverages; ready-to-reconstitute food products; nutraceutical food bars; sea dye marker; quick test kit for processed food/milk and meat; digitized hot plate; fresh curd maker; antifreeze container/bag; apricot processing plant at Ladakh; vacuum fried fruit chips; anti sea sickness supplements; self-healing system – a chemical-based heating system; modular silos for storage of army rations at high altitude; ready-to-eat katti rolls; portable microbiology lab; design and development of millet roti making machine.