ADVERTISEMENT

Students, teachers returning from human chain event attacked by bees in Gadag

Published - September 15, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some teachers and students, who participated in the human chain to mark the International Day of Democracy, were attacked by a swarm of bees in Lakshmeshwar of Gadag district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams of students and teachers from Balehosur and Suranagi villages in Gadag district were returning home after participating in the human chain by noon.

They were attacked by the swarm of bees and the children began running to safety. Some teachers suffered bite injuries.

MLA and medical practitioner Chandru Lamani, who was going to Shirahatti on the same route, saw the group, stopped his car, ferried the injured teachers to hospital and also provided first aid treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saraswati Gudisagara and Saroja Dindura, teachers of Shigli School, received early treatment in the Balehosur hospital and are out of danger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US