Students, teachers returning from human chain event attacked by bees in Gadag

Published - September 15, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some teachers and students, who participated in the human chain to mark the International Day of Democracy, were attacked by a swarm of bees in Lakshmeshwar of Gadag district on Sunday.

Teams of students and teachers from Balehosur and Suranagi villages in Gadag district were returning home after participating in the human chain by noon.

They were attacked by the swarm of bees and the children began running to safety. Some teachers suffered bite injuries.

MLA and medical practitioner Chandru Lamani, who was going to Shirahatti on the same route, saw the group, stopped his car, ferried the injured teachers to hospital and also provided first aid treatment.

Saraswati Gudisagara and Saroja Dindura, teachers of Shigli School, received early treatment in the Balehosur hospital and are out of danger.

