ADVERTISEMENT

Students, teachers injured as bus overturns in Belagavi district

September 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 20 students and a few teachers on a school trip were injured when their bus overturned near Bijaguppi village near Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Most of the injured were treated as out-patients. All are out of danger.

The school in Chikkoppa village had taken the NWKRTC bus on contract for the tour. The bus developed some problems and overturned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teachers suffered fractures, the police said.

There were 60 students and four staff members on the bus.

NWKRTC officials have ordered an inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US