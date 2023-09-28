HamberMenu
Students, teachers injured as bus overturns in Belagavi district

September 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 20 students and a few teachers on a school trip were injured when their bus overturned near Bijaguppi village near Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Most of the injured were treated as out-patients. All are out of danger.

The school in Chikkoppa village had taken the NWKRTC bus on contract for the tour. The bus developed some problems and overturned.

Two teachers suffered fractures, the police said.

There were 60 students and four staff members on the bus.

NWKRTC officials have ordered an inquiry.

