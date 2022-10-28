Students, teachers, artists, among others, take part in Koti Kanta Gayana in North Karnataka districts

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 28, 2022 20:09 IST

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Minister Shashikala Jolle, along with dignitaries and others, taking part in the singing programme in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Students, artists, teachers and members of various organisations participated in Koti Kanta Gayana, a State-level event, under which over 10 million people sang songs of Kannada and culture.

The district administrations arranged the event in various North Karnataka districts on Friday.

In Belagavi, officers and leaders joined artists in singing songs in front of the Suvarna Soudha. Thousands of students sang several songs, including Naada Geethe, Baarisu Kannada Dindimava, Hachchevu Kannadada Deepa, Vishwa Vinutana Vidya Chetana and Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku. Music teacher Vinayak More conducted the orchestra.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Minister Shashikala Jolle, MLAs and MLCs and others were present.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan and Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture Vidyavati B. were present. They took an oath to remain true to the spirit of unification of Karnataka and to work towards preserving the land and culture of Karnataka.

Various events were held in VTU, KLE Society and other institutions.

At VTU, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar, Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, Finance Officer A. Sapna and others were present.

Prof. Vidyashankar urged the government to provide scholarships to students who choose to study engineering in Kannada-medium and to create a reserved category for such students in government employment.

Members of KLE Society, students, teachers and others participated in the event on KLE Society premises.

Over 300 students, teachers and members participated in the Nanna Naadu Nanna Haadu group singing depicting the rich heritage and culture of Karnataka.

KAHER Chancellor Prabhakar Kore, officiating Vice-Chancellor N.S. Mahantashetti, Registrar V.A. Kothiwale, Medical Director of KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital and Medical Research Centre M.V. Jali, Director of USM-KLE International Medical Programme H.B. Rajashekhar, Director of KLE Hospital Projects V.D. Patil, Chairman of Kannada Balaga Avinash Kavi and others were present.

