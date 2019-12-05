Students take to the streets against vet’s rape and murder

College students took out a protest here on Thursday condemning the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.
Hundreds of students from different colleges took out a march under the banner of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
They raised slogans demanding justice for the rape victim and urged the State and Union governments to take strong measures to stop such crimes. Students of Veterinary College at Chikkahonnenahalli also took out a march from the campus to the Deputy Commissioner’s office condemning the brutal crime.
They carried placards demanding justice for the victim.
