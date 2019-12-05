Karnataka

Students take to the streets against vet’s rape and murder

more-in

They urge govt. to take strong measures to stop such crimes

College students took out a protest here on Thursday condemning the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Hundreds of students from different colleges took out a march under the banner of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

They raised slogans demanding justice for the rape victim and urged the State and Union governments to take strong measures to stop such crimes. Students of Veterinary College at Chikkahonnenahalli also took out a march from the campus to the Deputy Commissioner’s office condemning the brutal crime.

They carried placards demanding justice for the victim.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 11:20:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/students-take-to-the-streets-against-vets-rape-and-murder/article30198106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY