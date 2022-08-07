Students take part in Mini Marathon

A Mini Marathon based on the theme of national unity being organised for students of various schools in the Belgaum Military Station in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 07, 2022 20:52 IST

A Mini Marathon based on the theme of national unity was organised for students of various schools in the Belgaum Military Station in Belagavi on Sunday.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC, flagged off the marathon. The event was held to inculcate a sense of pride in the nation and foster a spirit of nationalism among children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was part of the activities being taken up to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav.

Students participated in two categories, boys and girls in 13 to 17 age group. A large number of schoolchildren participated in the event, a distance of 5 km.

Brigadier Mukherjee distributed prizes to the winners in the various categories, according to a release.