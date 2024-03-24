Students take part in election awareness campaign in Bidar

March 24, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Over 5,000 students from different educational institutions run by the Shaheen Group of Institutions participated in an election awareness campaign in Bidar.

The students joined the campaign initiated by the district administration and the District Committee for Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to sensitise people to check their names in the electoral rolls and apply for inclusion and correction, if any, of their entries by using the app, Voter Helpline.

On the ground outside their college, the students systematically formed a human chain that read “CHECK YOUR NAME IN ELECTORAL ROLL”.

District SVEEP Nodal Officer Gautam Arali, along with chairman of the Shaheen Group of Institutions Abdul Qadeer, raised slogans calling upon the people to check their names in the electoral rolls and use Voter Helpline for addition and correction of entries. And, students in the formation followed him in repeating the slogan.

Mr. Arali and teaching and non-teaching faculty of Shaheen institutions were among the participants in the event.

