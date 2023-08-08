ADVERTISEMENT

Students take out protest march seeking action against defamatory social media posts

August 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Leading the protesting students, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad office-bearers say that it is highly condemnable that such instances are recurring in colleges in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of students taking out a protest march under the aegis of ABVP in Hubballi on Tuesday, seeking stringent action against those who posted morphed, obscene and defamatory posts of girl students of a college on social media platform. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Seeking stringent action against those who posted morphed, obscene and defamatory posts of girl students of a college on social media platform, scores of students took out a protest march and staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Tuesday.

During the protest march taken out under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students marched from SJMV College for Women in JC Nagar and covered the thoroughfares of the city before reaching the Mini Vidhana Soudha where they staged their demonstration.

Addressing the protestors, ABVP office-bearers said that because of such incidents, parents of girl students are concerned and they are in a dilemma whether to send their wards to colleges or not.

It is highly condemnable that such instances are recurring in colleges in the State, they said and sought stringent action for those involved in such criminal acts of defaming women.

The protestors also raised questions over the silence of college managements in the issue. They said that instead of thinking about the image of the institution, college managements should come forward to take action against those involved or refer the matter to the police for further action. The Home Minister [G. Parameshwara] should issue suitable directions to all college managements in this regard, they said.

Leading the protest, ABVP office-bearers Sushil Itagi, Pruthvikumar, Manikanth Kalas, Naveen, Manoj, Puneeth, Pushpa, Nisha and Pragati submitted a memorandum addressed to the Home Minister to Hubballi Urban Tahsildar.

