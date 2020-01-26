Students take oath in favour of ethical voting

Hundreds of students from different educational institutions here on Saturday enthusiastically assured the district administration of exercising their franchise to uphold democratic values.

They also marched on various main roads in the town as a part of the ‘National Voters’ Day’ rally through which they urged the onlookers/passersby to cast their votes without fail to elect their representatives for the comprehensive development of their areas.

In the programme organised by the district administration at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the town, Judge and district legal services authority secretary N.D. Mala, addressed the students and appealed to them to cast their votes fearlessly during all elections. She underlined the need for the youth to actively participating in democratic programmes/events. Ms. Mala also highlighted the importance of ethical voting for the betterment of the country/society.

Oath administered

Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Yalakki Gowda administered an oath to the students.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner M. V. Venkatesh inaugurated the voters’ awareness rally near his office.

A model of a robot was the highlight during the rally.