Students take first language paper in Yadgir and Raichur

March 28, 2022 22:20 IST

SSLC examination began in a smooth manner in Yadgir and Raichur districts on Monday. The first day saw students writing the first language paper.

The Education Department has put all arrangements in place. Officials have arranged for a room to enable Muslim students to remove and keep their hijab before entering the examination halls.

Meanwhile, school authorities collected all cellphones from students and kept them in safe custody before returning them after the examination ended.

Police Department has made elaborate security arrangements deploying personnel near all examination centres.

Yadgir Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy visited the examination centre in Kembhavi town in Surpur taluk.

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya, who also visited an examination centre in Yadgir city, said that the exam was conducted in a smooth manner and attendance was almost 99%.

In Yadgir district, there are 18,524 students and of these, 17,470 were present and 1,054 students absent. The details are as follows: in Shahapur taluk, out of the 5,211 students, 4,980 students appeared for the exam and 231 remained absent. In Surpur taluk, out of the 5,133 students, 4,928 students appeared for the exam and 205 students remained absent and in Yadgir taluk, out of the 8,180 students, 7,562 students took the paper, while 618 students remained absent, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Shantagowda Patil said.

In Raichur district, there are 29,436 students and of these, 28,329 took the exam and 1,107 remained absent. The details are as follows: in Deodurg taluk, out of the 4,071 students, 3,879 students appeared for the exam and 192 remained absent. In Lingsugur taluk, out of the 6,035 students, 5,842 students appeared for the exam and 188 remained absent, in Manvi taluk, out of the 5,497 students, 5,290 appeared for the exam and 205 remained absent, in Raichur taluk, out of the 8,002 students, 7,705 appeared for the exam and 278 remained absent and in Sindhanur taluk, out of the 5,831 students, 5,609 appeared for the exam and 222 students remained absent, sources in the DDPI office said.