Students take bath in front of varsity

Some post-graduate students of Rani Channamma University took bath in front of the university gate in protest against water scarcity in the hostel and on campus.
A group of students wearing shorts and T-shirts walked to the university gate on Wednesday carrying buckets and mugs. They reached the front gate and poured water on themselves. They shouted slogans against the university administration for failing to listen to their pleas.
“We have been complaining to the university officers about water scarcity, but no one listened to us. We are forced to skip bath for days as there is no water in the hostel. Today, we decided to come out in protest,” they said.
University officers sent them away with an assurance that they would look into their demands.
