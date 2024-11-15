Students suffer minor injuries after school bus skids off road in Belagavi

At least 20 students were injured when a school bus skid off the road and partially overturned in Patagundi village near Mudalagi in Belagavi district of Karnataka on November 15.
A bus of the C. S. Mugalkhod Kannada and English Medium School skid off the Gokak-Patagundi road.
The bus was carrying students from classes 1-7. They suffered minor injuries. They were treated in a private hospital.
Block Education Officer Ajit Mannikeri, who visited the hospital, said all the students were out of danger.
Police were expected to register a case of negligence.
Published - November 15, 2024 03:12 pm IST