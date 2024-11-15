Students suffer minor injuries after school bus skids off road in Belagavi

At least 20 students were injured when a school bus skid off the road and partially overturned in Patagundi village near Mudalagi in Belagavi district of Karnataka on November 15.

A bus of the C. S. Mugalkhod Kannada and English Medium School skid off the Gokak-Patagundi road.

The bus was carrying students from classes 1-7. They suffered minor injuries. They were treated in a private hospital.

Block Education Officer Ajit Mannikeri, who visited the hospital, said all the students were out of danger.

Police were expected to register a case of negligence.