 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students suffer minor injuries after school bus skids off road in Belagavi

The bus was carrying students from classes 1-7

Published - November 15, 2024 03:12 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of school buses.

A representational photo of school buses. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

At least 20 students were injured when a school bus skid off the road and partially overturned in Patagundi village near Mudalagi in Belagavi district of Karnataka on November 15.

A bus of the C. S. Mugalkhod Kannada and English Medium School skid off the Gokak-Patagundi road.

The bus was carrying students from classes 1-7. They suffered minor injuries. They were treated in a private hospital.

Block Education Officer Ajit Mannikeri, who visited the hospital, said all the students were out of danger.

Police were expected to register a case of negligence.

Published - November 15, 2024 03:12 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / school / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.