Students study in market yard after hostel shunts them out

Engineering students of the Backward Classes Welfare Department’s hostel in Mosale Hosahalli, Hassan taluk, preparing for exams at the market yard.  

As many as 24 engineering students of the Government Engineering College at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan taluk are preparing for the first semester examination at an empty market yard in Mosale Hosahalli.

The Backward Classes Welfare Department’s hostel has sent them out citing COVID-19 guidelines, leaving the students with no shelter and food. The guidelines suggested that all schools, colleges, hostels, and coaching classes be closed.

Chandan, a student, told The Hindu that the hostel warden asked them to vacate the rooms on Thursday morning. “We packed our things and moved to the market, close to our college. We are preparing for the exams from here,” he said. The students had to depend on hotels for food. They are yet to appear for three more papers to complete the first semester. The Visvesvaraya Technological University has not postponed exams.

T. Rangaswamy, principal of the college, said he had made temporary arrangements for the students. “The government should have allowed those appearing for exams to stay in the hostels. Right now, I have arranged a room in the college for them,” he said.

