Students stage protest seeking repairs of school buildings in Ballari

Special Correspondent KALABURAGI
August 30, 2022 22:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students staging demonstration outside the office of Ballari Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised under the banner All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), school children, on Tuesday, staged a protest demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner in Ballari demanding the authorities repair the government school buildings.

The agitating children alleged that many government school buildings in the district, especially those in the rural areas, were damaged and classes were being conducted there putting the lives of both children and teachers in danger.

“The condition of government school buildings in Ballari district is pathetic. Some are too old and others are in a bad state. The roof of a school building at Kallukamba village in Kurugod taluk had recently collapsed just 30 minutes after the school was closed. A major tragedy was averted as it happened after school hours. In another incident, the cement plaster of the ceiling of a government school building at Shankarabande village fell and injured a girl. It is learnt that the girl later died in the hospital. There are many schools in the district which get flooded in the rains every year,” Kambali Manjunath, district secretary of AIDSO, said during the agitation demanding the district administration to take up the school building repair work on priority basis.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, a memorandum with a list of demands was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner. The demands included putting in place all the basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, playgrounds, libraries and laboratories in all the schools, filling the vacancies of both teaching and non-teaching posts, dropping the idea of closing the government schools in the name of merger and paying the compensation to the kin of the girl who died after ceiling plaster fell on her at Shankarabande village.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app