Students stage protest seeking more buses

June 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

College students staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Wednesday demanding additional buses during school and college hours for the benefit of students.

They staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) and aired their grievances with regard to non-availability of buses for the students during college timings.

The protesting students said that because of the new scheme ‘Shakti’ under which women were allowed to travel for free, there was a huge rush resulting in college and school students facing hardships to reach their institutions in time.

Because of the heavy rush, the students were forced to travel standing on footboards risking their lives and there were reports of students getting injured while trying to catch buses, they said adding that several were forced to go on foot for attending classes.

The protesting students urged the authorities to schedule additional buses during peak hours or run separate buses for the students. They also demanded that like the girl students, other students should also be given the facility of travelling free to their educational institutions. The protest was led by ABVP city secretary Ullas Godi and other student leaders.