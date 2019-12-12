Karnataka

Students stage protest over scholarship process

Demanding the streamlining and simplification of the process to sanction scholarships for post-matric students under the Vidyasiri scheme, students from various colleges staged a protest under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the city on Thursday.

Addressing the protest meet, Aravind L.G., a functionary of ABVP, said the Department of Social Welfare had invited applications for scholarship in October. Of the more than 8.5 lakh students who applied, around 58,000 were rejected on the basis of non-compatibility of information in Aadhaar card and application.

He said the department asked these students to update the information on the Aadhaar card and furnish it again in 15 days. He demanded extension of time for this.

