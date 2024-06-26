ADVERTISEMENT

Students stage protest in Hubballi seeking more buses and early distribution of pass

Published - June 26, 2024 09:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Increase the number of buses operating from rural areas to urban centres, say students who were led by ABVP office-bearers

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking timely distribution of bus passes and an increase in number of buses from rural areas, scores of students led by ABVP office-bearers staging a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Seeking timely distribution of bus passes to students and an increase in the number of buses from rural areas for their benefit, scores of students, led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office-bearers staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The protest staged in front of the Regional Bus Station at Hosur in Hubballi came in response to a call for a State-wide protest given by the State unit of the ABVP.

Holding ABVP flags, the students raised slogans against the State government for its failure to ensure timely distribution of bus passes to students.

In order to register their protest, the students blocked the road for some time and stopped a few buses. However, they cleared the road after the intervention of senior officials.

Addressing the protestors, ABVP office-bearers said that although the number of students commuting from rural areas to the nearest towns and cities for attending schools and colleges is high in the State, bus passes have not been issued even after classes have started in several educational institutions.

Consequently, students have been forced to travel paying for bus ticket. Several students have to skip classes because of delay in the distribution of bus passes, they said.

The speakers urged the authorities to immediately take steps to issue bus passes to students taking into consideration the academic calendar of various universities in the State.

They also said that because of the Shakti scheme there is an increase in the number of women travelling by bus resulting in students not having adequate bus facility to commute to their respective schools and colleges.

Due to the rush, several students are being forced to travel standing on footboard risking their lives. So, the authorities should immediately take steps to increase the number of buses during school hours for the benefit of students, they said.

The protestors then submitted a memorandum addressed to the State government to NWKRTC officials.

