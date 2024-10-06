Students stage protest in Belagavi, Dharwad against poor quality food

Students staged protests against poor quality food in government hostels in Belagavi and Dharwad on Saturday and Sunday.

ABVP members staged a protest at the post-matric hostel in Belagavi on Saturday night, saying that there were maggots in food.

They raised slogans and demanded that officers of the Department of Social Welfare come to meet them. The protestors submitted a memorandum to government officials who came to see them.

They demanded action against those responsible for poor quality food and sought that they be served better quality food in future.

Annappa Hadpad, Kushal Ghodgeri, Rohit Alkunte and other leaders were present.

Inmates of the post-matric hotel for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students in Saptapur in Dharwad staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Sunday.

They said that officers of the Social Welfare Department were providing them poor quality food and raised slogans against them.

“Cooks prepare food using rotten vegetables. The foodgrains contain insects. We are facing several health problems due to the lack of quality meals. The post-matric hostel has become a hub of problems,” they complained.

They sought an urgent inspection of the storehouse and kitchen of the hostel and action against offenders.

SFI district president Nagaraj Chalavadi, Suresh Kore, Uday, Devaraj Sampattanayak, Santosh Lamani, Maruti, Rahul, Basana Gouda and others were present.

