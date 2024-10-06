GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students stage protest in Belagavi, Dharwad against poor quality food

Published - October 06, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students staged protests against poor quality food in government hostels in Belagavi and Dharwad on Saturday and Sunday.

ABVP members staged a protest at the post-matric hostel in Belagavi on Saturday night, saying that there were maggots in food.

They raised slogans and demanded that officers of the Department of Social Welfare come to meet them. The protestors submitted a memorandum to government officials who came to see them.

They demanded action against those responsible for poor quality food and sought that they be served better quality food in future.

Annappa Hadpad, Kushal Ghodgeri, Rohit Alkunte and other leaders were present.

Inmates of the post-matric hotel for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students in Saptapur in Dharwad staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Sunday.

They said that officers of the Social Welfare Department were providing them poor quality food and raised slogans against them.

“Cooks prepare food using rotten vegetables. The foodgrains contain insects. We are facing several health problems due to the lack of quality meals. The post-matric hostel has become a hub of problems,” they complained.

They sought an urgent inspection of the storehouse and kitchen of the hostel and action against offenders.

SFI district president Nagaraj Chalavadi, Suresh Kore, Uday, Devaraj Sampattanayak, Santosh Lamani, Maruti, Rahul, Basana Gouda and others were present.

Published - October 06, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.