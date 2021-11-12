Students stage protest in Ballari against sudden implementation of NEP

Students protesting against the implementation of NEP-2020 in Ballari on Thursday.

KALABURAGI

12 November 2021 01:31 IST

Organised under the banner of AIDSO, they take out multiple rallies

Hundreds of students from different colleges in Ballari city boycotted their classes and gathered at the district administrative complex to oppose the sudden implementation of National Education Policy – 2020 in the State.

Organised under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), a student arm of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), the students took out multiple rallies from their colleges waving banners and raising slogans against the Union and State Governments for introducing the policy from the current academic year in a hurry.

“Opposition parties, educationists, parents, students and the student organisations have been criticising the NEP-2020 since the beginning. There has been a big public discourse on the policy. The government has, however, made little changes incorporating the suggestions. The State Government, in a bid to be on the frontline in the implementation of the policy in the country, has directed the educational institutions in the State to implement the policy from the current year even though there are little infrastructure and staff,” district secretary of the organisation K. Eeranna said during the agitation.

The students leaders said that the implementation of the policy without proper preparations will harm the future of students. “Many universities in the State have already announced the four-year degree course from the current academic year. But, they have not prepared the syllabus, appointed the required teaching staff and trained the existing teaching faculty to reorient them to the new policy. The policy will deteriorate the quality of education rather than improving it,” Shanti, another student leader, said. The students leaders also criticised some of the aspects of the policy stating that they will encourage privatisation, saffronisation and centralisation of education in the country.

“The government should first consult all stakeholders and incorporate their opinions in the policy before opting for implementation. Till then, the policy should be withdrawn,” Manjunath, a member of the district secretariat of the organisation, said. A memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, was later submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.