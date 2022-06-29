Students stage protest for basic facilities in girls college

Coming together under the banner of All Indian Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), hundreds of students staged a demonstration outside the Mini Vidhana Soudha at Jewargi in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday demanding basic amenities in the Government Pre-University College for Girls in the town.

The agitating students said that the State-run institution lacked basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets. They also submitted a memorandum to the authorities who later visited the college and assured the students of resolving the problems within two weeks.

“Hundreds of girls from the surrounding rural areas come to the college for pursuing their education. However, the college did not have minimum basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water. It is a big inconvenience for both teachers and the girls. Though the girls have been demanding toilets for the last many years, the authorities have not bothered about it,” district vice-president of AIDSO Sneha Kattimani told The Hindu, after the agitation.