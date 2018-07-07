Students stage protest demanding free bus pass

Protesting against the new coalition government’s failure to make an announcement on the issue of free bus passes, hundreds of students from different colleges took to the streets in Dharwad on Saturday and blocked roads for some time by forming a human chain.

Alleging that the coalition government had betrayed the student community by going back on its promise,students led by office-bearers of All India Democratic Students Organisation and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDSO and AIDYO) and All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane took out the protest march from Kalabhavan.

Passing through Old Bus Station and Vivekanand Circle, the students then formed a human chain at Jubilee Circle and blocked the junction for some time. Raising slogans against the coalition government, they condemned in strong words the ‘betrayal’ by the new government.

Addressing the protesters, District President of AIDSO Sharanu Gonawar said that “Twenty days ago Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwar had announced after the coordination committee meeting that the free bus pass scheme would be implemented soon. Subsequently the Transport Minister had given similar assurance. Following their assurance AIDSO and AIDYO had called off the agitation. But now they have betrayed the students.”

He claimed shortage of funds was not at all an issue as still grants amounting to ₹ 1,300 crore were lying unutilised in the State. “The coalition government, which speaks of the rights of farmers, has forgotten the interests of farmers’ children.”

Mr. Sharanu said the organisations would intensify their agitation in the coming days and would appeal to the parents, teachers and students to extend support. Office-bearers of the organisations including Ramesh Hosamani, Madhulata Goudar, Bhavani Shankar, Hanumesh, Vijayalaxmi, Ganga, and Ningamma led the protest.

Our Kalaburagi Staff Reporter reports:

Led by AIDSO, hundreds of students protested here on Saturday demanding free bus passes. They gathered at SVP Circle and marched to the district administrative complex in a procession raising slogans against the State government for not fulfilling the promise.

"Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), during the run-up to 2018 Assembly elections, had promised to provide the passes. Even after the formation of government, the Transport Minister had said that his department would issue passes to students. However, their promises turn out to be hoaxes,” Hanumath H., a student leader, said.

Mallinath Singhe, district president of AIDSO, condemned the government for dropping the idea of providing free bus passes to the students considering financial constraints. “The government feels that it needs ₹ 600 crore for the purpose. The fact, however, is that passes to all students could be provided with the ₹ 860 crore that the government gives to the Transport Department. It would not be a burden if the leakages were effectively sealed.”

Some students said that their peasant parents were in critical financial condition as their area suffered consecutive droughts. “I am from a poor farmer’s family and every rupee matters for us. We hoped that the government would provide free bus pass so that the daily travelling costs could be saved. Now, the government appears to be denying it. This is unfair,” a student said.

“We had planned a State-wide agitation. However, the Deputy Chief Minister, after the coordination committee meeting, announced that passes would be given to all students and, hence, we stepped back from our agitation. Since the government broke its own words, we will launch the agitation once again,” Mr. Singhe said.

Representatives of AIMSS and AIDYO also participated in the agitation.