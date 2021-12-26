Students stage protest against errors in UGC test paper

Belagavi

26 December 2021 19:40 IST

Some students who came to Dharwad to appear for the National Eligibility Test conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday, staged a protest against errors in the question paper.

They said that while they had come to appear for the Kannada paper, they found questions in Hindi.

Some of these students complained to their examination staff that as much as 90% of the paper contained Hindi questions. Some of them walked out of the hall only to stage the protest. They demanded that the examination be held again.

What is more, the online examination that began in the morning was delayed by over half an hour owing to technical issues. But when the paper was released, the students were dumbfounded.

Aspirants had travelled to Dharwad from Bagalkot, Vijayapura and other districts.

A similar incident was reported in BITM College in Ballari, where aspirants came out of the hall and staged a protest against the UGC.

By Sunday evening, the UGC website carried a message saying that the examination will be conducted again.