Students skip internal test

As many as 19 students of Kamala Nehru First Grade College in Shivamogga returned home without taking the internal test on Wednesday.

The students, who had reached the college wearing the hijab, were not allowed to enter the premises. The students also refused to remove the hijab. Speaking to the media the girls said that they too had taken admission to the college by paying fees and that they should be allowed to take the test.

The students maintained that they had not got justice from the court. It all started with a section of boys attending the classes with saffron shawls. It could have been resolved, but vested interests made it a big issue, they said.

“For us, both education and religion are important. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court gives us justice”, the girls said.