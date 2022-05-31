Students skip classes over teachers’ repeated quarrels

The students of Government Higher Primary School at Kerodi in Sakleshpur taluk have stopped attending classes citing repeated quarrels between two teachers working in the school.

The parents have said they would not send their children to the school until the two teachers were transferred.

Geethanjali and Sandhya have been working in the school for more than 10 years. Often they exchanged heated arguments in front of students. The differences between the two were not resolved even after the members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee held meetings in this regard.

As of now, 23 students are enrolled in the school. And, none of them has turned up for classes on Tuesday. Harsha, president of SDMC, said that the officers should take strict action against both the teachers. He complained to the officers that the teachers hardly take classes and they had been taking leave without permission. He also assured the officers that the committee would ensure the students’ strength was improved if both the teachers were sent out of the school.

H.B.Shivanand, Block Education Officer of Sakleshpur, visited the school on Tuesday and collected details from teachers, parents and SDMC members. “Children have stopped attending classes. Many have taken transfer certificates to take admission to other schools”, he told The Hindu.

The officer said he would submit a report to the senior officers for further action.