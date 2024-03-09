GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students showcase their creativity at painting contest

March 09, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sudhindr A.B.
Toppers of the regional final — Naira Poddar, class 5, Sherwood High School in the centre, N. Sumant, class 7, BVM Global School on the right, and Shreya Chakraborty, class 12, Delhi Public School, Bangalore East — with Fr. Vishal, Primary Administrator and Financial Officer, St. Joseph’s Boys High School, and judges Babu Jatkar, former Principal, College of Fine Arts, Chitrakala Parishath, and V.R.C. Shekhar, President of Karnataka Cartoonist Association, Bengaluru, at the JSW Paints ‘Futurescapes’ painting competition 2024 organised by The Hindu Young World in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The regional final of the JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition, in association with The Hindu Young World, was held at St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School (SJBHS), Museum Road, on Saturday (March 9).

The event was open in three categories – Sub-Junior (classes 3 to 5), Junior (classes 6 to 8) and Senior (classes 9 to 12). The qualifiers were given three topics on the spot to paint their imagination and creativity.

Sub-junior

Naira Poddar, a student of Sherwood High, won the first prize. The class 5 student chose ‘Caring for our animal friends’. “I am happy that I won first prize, I was really nervous when they were announcing the names. We should care and save animals”, said Naira. Satvika Shankar from Greenwood High, Bannerghatta Road, won the second prize. Nidhi Krishna from Auden School, Hosakerehalli, bagged third prize.

Junior

Sumant N., a class 7 student from BVM Global, bagged the first prize. He chose the topic ‘Happy eco future.’ “Future is important. No need to complicate it and it should be simple,” he said.

Sonikumari R., from Indiranagar Nursery and Primary School, won the second prize. Keerthana N., from Triveni Public School bagged the third prize.

Senior

Shreya Chakravorty, a student of class 12 from Delhi Public School, Bangalore East, bagged the first prize. She chose the topic ‘My imaginary friends’. “I am flattered, and I am excited. I was nervous that I would not be able to finish the competition in time. I was a lonely child, I faced many difficulties, and I used to imagine that I had many friends”, she said.

Devayani Deepak Bhonsle and Sharon Joyce Prem, both from Greenwood High, Bannerghatta Road, bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

School students participating the JSW Paints ‘Futurescapes’ painting competition 2024 by The Hindu Young World, in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The toppers in each category received trophies, merit certificates and special certificates. They have now qualified for the national finale, which will be held virtually. Other winners received trophies and merit certificates.

Babu Jattakar and V.R.C. Shekar, both former senior faculty of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, were the judges at the event.

Prize distribution

Fr. Vishal D’Souza, primary administrator and financial officer, St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School (SJBHS), was the special guest at the prize distribution event. He, along with the judges, distributed the prizes to the winners. “Art is the soul’s way of speaking when words fall short. Creativity, its eloquent language, paints the canvas of possibility, transcending boundaries and giving life to the unseen,” Fr. Vishal said.

At the school-level event, 11,000 students from 43 schools participated.

Consolation prize

Sub-junior: Aditi Padhy; Srinika Sai Palani Mungi; Jagrav C Kumar; Nidhi Navin; B Aboorva Subha Reddy; Varun K; Hemavarshini C.M.

Junior: Vijayakumari; Subiksha E; Akshara Srickant; Mohith Gowda H; Disha P.; Ishika Daga; Ananya Singhal.

Senior: Dhanya Guruprasad; G Bhoomika; Nandana Nair; Shriyaditha V; Noore Saba; Jeremiah C Joji; Nikhil D.

