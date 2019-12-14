Students should use technology constructively: Seer

At a time when technology has become an integral part of human life, students should make conscious efforts to make use of it for postive and constructive works, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Brihan Mutt, Chitradurga, has said.

He was interacting with students of G.H. College at Hosa Mutt in Haveri on Saturday, in a personality development programme, organised as part of the ‘Sharana Samskruti Utsava’, to commemorate Nighantina Siddhabasava Murugharajendra Swami, and Murughendra Mahashivayogi.

The seer said that it was natural that young minds get easily attracted towards technology. “However what is important is how one uses it. You should make use of technology for constructive works, for developing your personality, rather than for negative works. Constructive use will always lead to a better life,” he told the students.

Emphasising on the need for imbibing values in one’s life, the seer said that good thoughts will help in building one’s life, while bad thoughts would destroy it.

Pointing out that several students suffered from a lack of concentration, the seer said that educational institutions should help such students through confidence-building measures, and encouragement.

Several students sought to know the methods to avoid the fear of examinations.

They also sought to know ways to develop concerntration and raised queries about their dilemma and how to build their lives.

The seer answered their queries and gave them tips on building a better life.

Basava Shanthalinga Swami of Hosa Mutt said that the utsav was not just limited to religious activities and fairs but also focussed on efforts towards dissemination of knowledge and making people think.

Principal of the College M.S. Yaragoppa, president of the utsav samiti Basavaraj Veerapur, vice-president Shridhar Doddamani, and others were present.