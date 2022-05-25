Students should lead against ‘saffronisation’ of textbooks, says BJP MLC

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 00:13 IST

Member of Legislation Council (MLC) from the BJP A.H. Vishwanath has called for an agitation against the saffronisation of school textbooks, across the State.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “In the name of revision, the State government is trying to saffornise school textbooks. Across the State there are more than 35 universities. Students should take the lead against such saffronisation,’’ he told.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should immediately intervene on this matter and sack Rohit Chakrathirtha from the post of the head of textbook revision committee. “The government should reject the revised textbooks and appoint a new chairman to that committee,” Mr. Vishwanath has demanded.

Meanwhile, the Dalit Organisations’ Federation has threatened a Statewide protest against the government, if the revised textbooks are not withdrawn.

Kannada activist and president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike T.A. Narayana Gowda has also demanded immediate intervention of the Chief Minister and resolve the problem.

“Such incidents are happening for the first time in the history of Karnataka and this is degrading our State’s reputation,” he said.

“Writers like Devanur Mahadeva, Baragur Ramachandrappa, and others are asset of the State and the pride of Karnataka. If they are being insulted by the government, Karave will never tolerate,’’ Mr. Narayana Gowda said.