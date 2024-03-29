Students should focus on developing job skills, says V-C

March 29, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - YADGIR

Students who are pursuing job-oriented courses should focus on developing job skills apart from getting high marks, Vice- Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur Hanumanthappa has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing students at the start of a three-day annual programme, Navodaya Regale 2024, at Navodaya Education Trust in Raichur on Thursday, he said that that there is a difference between learning other courses and learning a job-oriented course and so, students should focus more on learning job-oriented courses and developing job skills.

“To compete with others in a tech-savvy world, students should upgrade their skills and also adopt service motto,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Hanumanthappa said that hard work and dedication will help shape one’s career and also become a good citizen and strong leader.

Founder and chairman of Navodaya Education Trust S.R. Reddy said that Navodaya is committed to providing excellent education to students. It encourages students to take part in sports activities to become good sportspersons, he added.

Registrar T. Srinivas, Director M. Vijaykumar, CEO Mallikarjun, Devanand and Anand were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.