‘Students should develop the right habit at a young age’

Published - September 19, 2024 06:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad N. Shashikumar has said that developing the right habits at a young age and putting in efforts consistently will help one reach the set goals.

Inaugurating an orientation programme for first year students of SDM College of Engineering and Technology in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Shashikumar said that along with hard work and punctuality, it is equally important to stay away from substance abuse and mobile abuse.

Defining success as achievements within the given scope of opportunities, he advised the students to aim high and put in sincere efforts to achieve the goals and never forget their responsibilities.

Welcoming the gathering, principal Ramesh L. Chakrasali presented a report highlighting the significant achievements and progress of the college, wherein SDMCET is ranked among the top engineering colleges in India.

He hoped that the new batch of students will come out with well-equipped attributes to contribute to the development of a great nation.

Presiding over the function, SDME Society Secretary Jeevandhar Kumar advised the students to manage time and prioritise their activities as per their goals.

Dean, Academic Programme, Vijaya C. briefed about the academic plan. Deans, heads of departments and senior teachers were present.

