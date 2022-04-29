Students shine at 56th BU annual convocation

186 students awarded 321 gold medals, 127 Ph.Ds conferred on researchers

Philanthropist Madhu Pandit Dasa, artist S.G. Vasudev, and social worker M.S. Muthuraj were conferred Honorary Doctorate degrees by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot at the 56th annual convocation in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

As many as 68,211 students graduated from Bangalore University which held its 56th convocation on Friday. National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) director S.C. Sharma, who delivered the convocation address, underscored the importance of self-identification and realising one’s potential thereby consciously contributing to societal growth.

He spoke about how educational institutions and students are adapting in the era of global pandemic disruption. It has compelled the university system to desperately explore new ways and possibilities to retain students and to avoid the catastrophe of empty campuses, he said, adding that there is mounting pressure to evolve digital delivery while ensuring quality education.

Governor and BU Chancellor Thaawar Chand Gehlot congratulated graduating students, gold medallists, and Ph.D students. A total of 186 students were awarded 321 gold medals, while 127 Ph.Ds were conferred to various department researchers.

Kaladhari Bhavani from Surana College, Bengaluru, who bagged three gold medals in MSc. (psychology), who is partially visually impaired, said: “I was waiting for this day. When I decided to take psychology as my major, many people discouraged me, but my parents, teachers, and friends stood by my decision and helped me a lot.”

Nandini V., student of Government First Grade Degree College, who bagged a total 12 prizes along with six gold medals, shared her success with her family. “My mother is a daily wage worker and raised me and my sisters alone. My only dream is to be independent and get a good job so that I can take care of my mother,” she said. Nandini is currently pursuing MSc. in chemistry at Bengaluru Central University. “My mother cannot afford to enrol me in a private institution. From childhood, I have studied in government institutes. My teachers have always supported me.”

In recognition of their services in their respective fields, honorary doctorates were conferred on philanthropist Madhu Pandit Dasa, artist S.G. Vasudev, and social reformer and artist M.S. Muthuraj.