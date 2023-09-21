Students seek exam results of women’s degree college

September 21, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Several students staged a demonstration outside the Crawford Hall of the University of Mysore here on Thursday demanding the examination results of Hassan Government Women’s Degree College for the academic year 2020-21.

The protest was held under the banner of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO). The students said they haven’t received the results of semesters one and two of B.A. examination at Hassan Government College for Women, affiliated with the University of Mysore. The student activists said the exam results haven’t been released.

The college’s governing body introduced the subject of physical education in the sixth semester, which was not included in the first semester. As a result, the University of Mysore fined 159 female students ₹500 each and allowed them to take the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam results were published, but the subject of physical education, which should have been mentioned in the first semester, was instead mentioned in the sixth semester, leading to a delay in publishing the GPA grade for the first semester and consequently, the result for the second semester, according to AIDSO, whose members sought immediate intervention of the university on the issue.

“This has caused issues for 159 students. Additionally, marks for internal evaluation (C1, C2) of the Journalism and Introduction to Electronic Media paper in the sixth semester have not been included in the mark sheets of 23 students. Consequently, these 23 students have been penalised with a cut of 20 marks, which is unfair to them,” the AIDSO maintained in a press release here.

Due to these reasons, students are unable to obtain their overall graduation results. This situation makes it difficult for them to pursue their master’s degrees, said AIDSO district president Subhash Bettadakoppa.

The students have urged the university to resolve this issue at the earliest. Upon receiving their petition, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Mahadevan assured that he will look into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.