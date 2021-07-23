Students say CLAT 2021 was difficult

Students who wrote the competitive Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021, which was held amidst safety protocols on Friday, said that the test was moderately difficult.

Varsha Ramesh, a class XII student from a CBSE-affiliated school in Bengaluru, said even though she had been preparing for the examination for almost two years, she found Friday’s paper tough. “The mathematics and the General Knowledge sections were difficult,” she said.

Another candidate, Harshitha G., said, “While the legal section was difficult, the English section was easy. I hope that my performance in the test helps me get into one of the NLUs.”

Many students said that the safety protocols put in place due to COVID-19 had been adhered to “extremely well” at examination centres. Candidates were screened and many wore masks. Some also chose to wear face shields and gloves while writing the examination.

Career Launcher, a coaching centre which trains students for the test, said that CLAT 2021 was surprising in several aspects. “Overall, the paper was quite lengthy and moderately difficult which meant that a well-prepared student could perform well and score relatively high,” said the coaching centre in a statement.

The national-level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities is a gateway for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities across the country.