Students robbed twice while trying to chase muggers

Chasing bike-borne muggers proved costly for a 21-year-old postgraduate student and his friend who were assaulted and robbed twice in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Jyotirgagan M.G. and Anishanth Mugesh had gone to Church Street to meet some friends. The duo was returning home around 3 a.m. when the accused, riding a sports bike without a registration number plate, confronted them. They snatched a gold chain weighing 28 grams from Jyotirgagan and sped away. The victim and his friend gave chased the accused till Kalasipalya. Here, the accused assaulted them and robbed a gold chain weighing 21 grams from Anishanth Mugesh and ₹150 and sped off.

The victims returned home and later approached the Cubbon Park police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and efforts are on to track down the accused .