Students protest seeking postponement of varsity exams

Hundreds of students staged a demonstration in front of Crawford Hall, University of Mysore here on Monday demanding the postponement of degree examinations and withdrawal of hike in examination and marks card fees.

The protest was staged under the banner of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO).

Addressing the protestors, District AIDSO president Chandrakala said, according to the exam notification, the UG exams of University of Mysore are scheduled to start from November 15. However, due to the lack of guest lecturers and non-appointment of teaching faculty, classes were not held for one and a half months, resulting in non-completion of syllabus. Conducting exams without completing the syllabus is unscientific and stressful for students, prompting the demand for postponement, she argued.

In a release here, Ms. Chandrakala also highlighted the exponential increase in graduation exam fees, with ₹2,000 being collected from poor students seeking government degrees. Furthermore, students have not received semester marks cards, despite paying the mark card fee, which is increasing annually. She demanded a waiver of additional fee, and marks cards be distributed to students in time.

The protestors demanded that examinations should not be conducted without completing the syllabus and all degree examinations should be postponed. The increase in examination and marks card fees should be withdrawn immediately.

The protest was attended by district secretary Nitin, vice-president Swati, office bearers Hema, Anjali, and others.

