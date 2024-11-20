Students protest seeking postponement of exams

All India Democratic Students Youth Organisation (AIDSO) led a protest here on Wednesday seeking postponement of examinations of University of Mysore.

The AIDSO activists said that nearly 75% of the syllabus was yet to be covered in classes and hence, the varsity’s decision to conduct the semester exams from December 28, should be withdrawn and the examination should be postponed.

Though the classes commenced way back in August, there was shortage of teachers and the guest faculty began taking classes only since the last 45 days, according to students.

AIDSO said actual teaching commenced about 45 days late and called for postponement of examination. Apart from AIDSO office-bears, students from Maharaja’s College took part in the protest.