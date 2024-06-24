GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students protest seeking clarity on scholarships, fee-related issues

Published - June 24, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of students staged a demonstration outside Crawford Hall at University of Mysore here on Monday demanding clarity on the scholarships and fee-related issues of SC/ST students of the post-graduate department of the Maharani Women’s Arts College here.

They urged the university authorities to resolve the issues immediately amidst the commencement of admissions. The protest was staged under the banner of AIDSO.

“There is no complete information about admission fees for SC and ST students. When students want to join the college, they are required to pay ₹600 to enrol. The students have not received full scholarships yet; the postgraduate students (first and second-year students) have received a meager scholarship amount of ₹2,000 and ₹4,000 respectively. However, the college administration is asking the first-year students to pay ₹11,000 and ₹19,498 to second-year students,” said a statement from AIDSO, Mysuru.

Additionally, second-year students were not asked to pay the examination fee during their first, second, and third semesters. However, the college is now suddenly demanding that they pay the examination fee of all the three semesters. In UUCMS, the examination fee payment for SC and ST students is not displayed in the portal, creating suspicion among the students. The sudden demand for fees has also caused anxiety among the students, the note issued by AIDSO District Secretary Chandrakala said.

Hundreds of students, including AIDSO vice-presidents Nitin, Swati, Archana, Saujanya, Chandana, Apoorva, Sunita, and Sushmita from the Maharani Postgraduate Arts Department, took part in the protest.

