Students protest in Mysuru against JNU violence

Students gathered at Ramaswamy Circle in Mysuru on Monday to protest against the violence unleashed at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The students, who had come together under the aegis of All India Democratic Students’ Organization (AIDSO), held aloft placards expressing their “solidarity with the victims of atrocities in JNU” and shouting slogans against the ‘goondaism’ and ‘hooliganism’ on the campus.

A statement issued on behalf of AIDSO’s Mysuru district unit said the “masked goondas belonging to Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP), who were wielding iron rods and lathis” had unleashed terror by attacking students and teachers.

The attackers targeted the students, who were protesting against the hike in fees by JNU, AIDSO claimed while describing as ‘shameful’ the alleged cooperation shown by the Delhi police to the goondaism on the campus.

AIDSO also accused the JNU administration of supporting the violence by allowing the masked goondas to enter the campus and attack the students.

Congress leaders in Mysuru including Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokespersons M.A. Lakshmana and Manjula Manasa too criticised the violence.