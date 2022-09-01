Students protest for not installing Ganesha idol in school in Yalagur village

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 01, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of the government high school in Yalagur village in Vijayapura district protested against non installation of Ganesha idol in their school on Thursday.

They refused to enter classrooms and sat on the ground instead, asking their teachers to hold classes there. The protestors claimed that the head master F.R. Darga and other teachers had failed to install the idol, despite the practice going on in the school for decades.

The teachers, however, denied that they did it on purpose. They said that they had no idea of the practice and that they were busy in installing Ganesha in their homes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the local police convinced the teachers to bring an idol from the market and install it in the school. The students entered the school and performed pooja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app