Students protest for not installing Ganesha idol in school in Yalagur village

Students of the government high school in Yalagur village in Vijayapura district protested against non installation of Ganesha idol in their school on Thursday.

They refused to enter classrooms and sat on the ground instead, asking their teachers to hold classes there. The protestors claimed that the head master F.R. Darga and other teachers had failed to install the idol, despite the practice going on in the school for decades.

The teachers, however, denied that they did it on purpose. They said that they had no idea of the practice and that they were busy in installing Ganesha in their homes.

Finally, the local police convinced the teachers to bring an idol from the market and install it in the school. The students entered the school and performed pooja.