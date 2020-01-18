Students pedal to promote ‘Fit India’ campaign

Students from different parts of the town enthusiastically participated in a bicycle rally, organised to promote the ‘Fit India’ campaign, on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh, Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Yalakki Gowda and other officials also pedalled with them for some distance after inaugurating the rally.

While Mr. Venkatesh stressed the need for the younger generation to maintain fitness and good heath, Mr. Gowda said healthy persons can effectively build and strengthen a healthy society. Both of them urged youngsters not to waste their potential and valuable time on social media platforms and indoors.

The programme was jointly organised by the Mandya district administration and the Nehru Yuva Kendra on the occasion of the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

In Mysuru

Nearly 150 sportspersons and cycling enthusiasts took part in a cyclothon organised as part of the ‘Fit India’ movement in Mysuru.

It was jointly organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and the University of Mysore. UoM Registrar R. Shivappa said such sporting and outdoor mass activities were essential to promoting fitness and health in society.