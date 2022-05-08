Students participate in Cyclothon to promote green energy

Several students of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) took part in a cyclothon to spread awareness on the imperatives of sustainable development and making ecologically sound choices.

The event was also held as part of Jayciana student festival and the authorities said that smarter, sustainable and greener choice was the way forward. Besides, it was imperative to promote electric vehicles as a cost-effective alternative to conventional petrol-fueled vehicles, they said.

Superintendent of Police R. Chetan who flagged off the event and said that he looked forward to see a campus with more cycles than motor cycles. The college authorities said that modern day youngsters were perceived to be less involved in outdoor activities and confined to indoors and hence it was heartening to see a large turnout for the cyclothon.