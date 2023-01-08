Students, parents, and teachers hopeful of a COVID-free academic year

January 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

While 2022 saw a slew of controversies in the education sector ranging from the hijab row to contentious changes in curriculum, parents, students, and teachers are hoping for a smoother 2023 with a focus on teaching and learning. They are also hoping that the year will not be interrupted by COVID-19 as it did the last two years.

After the pandemic hugely disrupted the school calendar, educational institutions were reopened with full-fledged classes in 2022-23. However, with fears of COVID-19 cases rising again, as a precautionary measure, many private educational institutions have reintroduced wearing of facemasks, use of sanitiser, and other measures.

Challenge of NEP

Karnataka is the first State in India to have successfully implemented the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in higher education. However, implementation of the NEP in primary education is a major challenge to the State government.

While the NEP was set to be implemented in 2022-23, B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy, has postponed the implementation in the pre-primary and primary classes to the next academic year. It is now being implemented in about 20,000 anganwadis/schools.

As part of preparations for the NEP implementation, the government has constituted six committees to formulate the curriculum framework for early childhood care and education. According to this curriculum framework, training will be given to anganwadi workers through DSERT in the affiliated institutions.

Teaching moral science

Teaching moral science to all schoolchildren in the State is one of the major goals of the government from the 2023-24 academic year. While the government had initially spoken of teaching only the Bhagavad Gita to students as part of moral science, after outrage from educationists and various organisations, the government decided to include moral stories from across religions. A meeting in this regard will take place on January 9 at the Vidhana Soudha, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with various religious leaders.

