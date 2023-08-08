HamberMenu
Students oppose restriction on non-veg food at college fest in Sagar Karnataka

A few members of the teaching faculty opposed presenting chicken items in the food festival

August 08, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of food dishes. Indira Gandhi Government First Grade College for Women in Sagar had organised a food festival for students on August 7, 2023.

A representational photo of food dishes. Indira Gandhi Government First Grade College for Women in Sagar had organised a food festival for students on August 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

Opposition to presenting chicken items in a college food festival prompted girl students to stage a protest in Sagar on August 7.

Indira Gandhi Government First Grade College for Women in Sagar had organised a food festival for students. A couple of girl students had brought koli kajjaya, a traditional chicken dish, and biriyani for the festival.

A few members of the teaching staff objected, and told the students to remove the non-vegetarian food dishes. 

The girls claimed that nearly 90% of the students and the teaching community are non-vegetarians, and the dishes they had prepared are part of their food culture. However, the teachers insisted that non-vegetarian dishes would not be allowed at the festival. 

A few people from Sagar taluk raised the issue on social media platforms, criticising the teaching faculty.

Satyanarayana G.T., former president of Tumari gram panchayat in Sagar taluk, said non-vegetarian food is part of the culture of more than 90% of the people in Sagar taluk. “Teachers should inculcate respect for diversity in food culture among students. Instead, they have opposed non-vegetarian food. This is highly objectionable,” he said.

A video clip of a few lecturers and teachers opposing non-vegetarian food at the event has gone viral on social media platforms.

As the issue began attracting attention on social media, college authorities allowed the students to display the non-vegetarian food items.

