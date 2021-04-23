Students oppose exams

Hassan

23 April 2021 19:15 IST

A few students of Malnad College of Engineering in Hassan staged a protest in front of the college on Friday opposing the examinations when the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing. The autonomous college has gone ahead with its examination schedule as many other institutions have been doing.

The protesters said the college should postpone the examinations, in the interest of students. As they staged a dharna at the college entrance on Salagame Road, the police intervened and asked them to vacate the place. The police warned the students that they would book a case for violating the COVID-19 guidelines. The students got up and ended the protest.

The college administration maintained that examinations were being conducted with all safety measures. “VTU is conducting the examinations. Those who miss the exams for COVID-19 or any other reason will get another chance to write. Moreover, we are allotting only 20 students to a room”, said N.S.Jyothi, Dean of Planning and Development.

The institution had asked the students to bring COVID-19 negative reports to appear for practical examinations, where the invigilators need to interact with the students. However, it is said that a few students had brought fake reports. The college administration has brought this issue to the notice of the police.